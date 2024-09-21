Union Omaha vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

10-man Union Omaha end One Knoxville SC's 11-match unbeaten streak, control Players' Shield destiny with 1-0 victory against visiting One Knox through Charlie Ostrem's 31st-minute winner - his first goal for the club.

