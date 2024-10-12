Sports stats



Union Omaha

Union Omaha vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video


Union Omaha secures come-from-behind, 2-1 victory in stoppage time against Lexington SC with late goals from Pedro Dolabella and Luca Mastrantonio at Werner Park to stretch unbeaten streak to five.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Union Omaha Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central