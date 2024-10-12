Union Omaha vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha secures come-from-behind, 2-1 victory in stoppage time against Lexington SC with late goals from Pedro Dolabella and Luca Mastrantonio at Werner Park to stretch unbeaten streak to five.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2024

Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm - Charlotte Independence

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.