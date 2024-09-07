Union Omaha vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha returns to the top of the table for the first time since July, defeats rival Greenville Triumph SC for the third consecutive time, 3-1, through pair of own goals, Steevan Dos Santos score.

