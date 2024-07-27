Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
A 10-man Chattanooga Red Wolves SC side upends Players' Shield holders, Union Omaha, 1-0, at Werner Park - the visitors' first victory against the Owls since the 2022 USL League One Playoffs - through 74th-minute own goal.
