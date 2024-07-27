Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







A 10-man Chattanooga Red Wolves SC side upends Players' Shield holders, Union Omaha, 1-0, at Werner Park - the visitors' first victory against the Owls since the 2022 USL League One Playoffs - through 74th-minute own goal.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.