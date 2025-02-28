Union Omaha Signs Goalkeeper Russell Shealy

February 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha announced today the signing of goalkeeper Russell Shealy, pending league and federation approval. Shealy, a two-time national champion in college, joins Omaha following a year with former League One rivals Hailstorm FC.

Shealy spent his 2024 season deputizing for Lalo Delgado with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. This included a ten-minute cameo against Omaha in the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage, where he replaced an injured Delgado to preserve a 2-0 victory over the Owls. Before that, his pro career has seen him travel up and down the East Coast, with stops in Atlanta, Pennsylvania, and Charlotte (this with MLS club Charlotte FC's reserve team). Shealy was also selected 52nd overall by LA Galaxy in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Said Head Coach Dom Casciato, "Russell is a player that's been on our radar for a couple of years now and has good experience within the league after winning the Jägermeister Cup last season with Colorado. We're very happy to add him to our group and feel that he will have a big impact both in the locker room and on the field for the 2025 season."

The Georgia native can also hang his hat on an impressive college career. After backing up Dayne St. Clair on Maryland's 2018 championship team, he'd later transfer to Syracuse, where he truly blossomed. As a senior in 2022, he set program records for goalkeeper minutes, wins, and clean sheets in a season. The Orange allowed just 18 goals in 24 matches en route to a national championship victory. For his performances in particular, Shealy was named NCAA College Cup Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and made a NCAA All-Tournament Team honoree.

"I'm excited for this new opportunity and to help continue the success of the club," said Shealy of the move to Omaha.

Name Pronunciation: [RUH-sull SHEE-lee]

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 210 lbs.

Date of Birth: 9/26/1999

Born: Cartersville, Georgia

Previous Team: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

