UnFORGETable Effort on the Road

WATERTOWN- The Binghamton Black Bears were able to grab their 18th win of the season on Friday night, by defeating the Watertown Wolves for the 2nd time on the road. Nikita Ivashkin and Cam Yarwood both had three-point nights in a 6-2 routing of the Wolves.

Once again, the Black Bears wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Ivashkin received a pass from Josh Newberg at 2:41 of the first period and dashed into the slot to fire a wrist shot making 1-0 Binghamton. Tyler Gjurich was able to extend his point streak to 51 games by finishing an odd-man rush with Gavin Yates. Gjurich now sits only 8 goals away from the all-time FPHL record. Yates would add a goal of his own, and Ivaskin stole his second of the night in the final minute of the frame, making it 4-0 after the first period.

The Black Bears would continue their rampage in the second. Mac Lewis would tip-in a Yarwood slap shot for a power play goal. New-comer Chad Lopez put on a display of stickhandling in the crease and was able to grab his first goal as a Black Bear making it 6-0. Through two periods of play, Jeremie Forget stood tall, stopping all 21 shots he had faced, including one Elijah Wilson penalty shot.

Watertown did not go into the night quietly, as the Wolves were able to score on a 2-on-1 rush and a 5-3 power play in the final period of the night. Watertown took the final seven shots of the game, but Forget withstood the final push from the home team, earning his first ever victory as a professional goalie.

Binghamton wins 6-2. Black Bears lead the season series 5-1.

