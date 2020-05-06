Unfinished Business: Walleye Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule

Unfinished business. Your Toledo Walleye are ready to wrap up what they started when last season ended. The team's itching to get back on the ice, and we know you can't wait to pack the Pond once again and give the Walleye a true home ice advantage.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 24, as it'll be the first time in which division rival Indy Fuel will be the Walleye's opponent for their home opener at the Huntington Center. It is your first chance to satisfy your craving for the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey. We'll follow that up with 35 more thrilling home games.

The full schedule will be released at a later date.

Thirty-two of the 36 home games will be played on Friday (10), Saturday (13) or Sunday (9). Two of the regular season games will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field, during Winterfest presented by ProMedica. The Walleye will face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 26, the Wings' second appearance at Winterfest. Then on Thursday, December 31, the Indy Fuel will play in their first outdoor game. This is also the first time the Toledo Walleye will host a game on New Year's Eve.

The Walleye have multiple back-to-back home series this upcoming season. The first is against Kansas City during the first weekend of December, in late January the Walleye face their rival Fort Wayne as well as Allen, in February we'll take on Florida and Indy, and then the team wraps up their regular season against Wheeling with a back-to-back on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

All games begin at 7:15 p.m. with Sunday games starting at 5:15 p.m.

October

OPENING NIGHT: Saturday, October 24 | Indy Fuel

November

Friday, November 6 | Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, November 11 | Kalamazoo Wings

Saturday, November 14 | Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, November 20 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, November 21 | Wheeling Nailers

Friday, November 27 | Fort Wayne Komets

December

Wednesday, December 2 | Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, December 5 | Kansas City Mavericks

Sunday, December 6 | Kansas City Mavericks

Friday, December 11 | Wheeling Nailers

WINTERFEST: Saturday, December 26 | Kalamazoo Wings

WINTERFEST: Thursday, December 31 | Indy Fuel

January

Sunday, January 10 | Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, January 15 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, January 23 | Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, January 24 | Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, January 30 | Allen Americans

Sunday, January 31 | Allen Americans

February

Wednesday, February 3 | Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, February 6 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, February 12 | Wichita Thunder

Saturday, February 13 | Florida Everblades

Sunday, February 14 | Florida Everblades

Friday, February 19 | Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, February 20 | Indy Fuel

Sunday, February 21 | Indy Fuel

March

Friday, March 5 | Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, March 6 | Kalamazoo Wings

Sunday, March 7 | Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, March 12 | Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, March 13 | Indy Fuel

Friday, March 26 | Kalamazoo Wings

Sunday, March 28 | Indy Fuel

April

Saturday, April 10 | Wheeling Nailers

Sunday, April 11 | Wheeling Nailers

