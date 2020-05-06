Unfinished Business: Walleye Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule
May 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Unfinished business. Your Toledo Walleye are ready to wrap up what they started when last season ended. The team's itching to get back on the ice, and we know you can't wait to pack the Pond once again and give the Walleye a true home ice advantage.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 24, as it'll be the first time in which division rival Indy Fuel will be the Walleye's opponent for their home opener at the Huntington Center. It is your first chance to satisfy your craving for the heart-pounding, fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey. We'll follow that up with 35 more thrilling home games.
The full schedule will be released at a later date.
Thirty-two of the 36 home games will be played on Friday (10), Saturday (13) or Sunday (9). Two of the regular season games will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field, during Winterfest presented by ProMedica. The Walleye will face the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 26, the Wings' second appearance at Winterfest. Then on Thursday, December 31, the Indy Fuel will play in their first outdoor game. This is also the first time the Toledo Walleye will host a game on New Year's Eve.
The Walleye have multiple back-to-back home series this upcoming season. The first is against Kansas City during the first weekend of December, in late January the Walleye face their rival Fort Wayne as well as Allen, in February we'll take on Florida and Indy, and then the team wraps up their regular season against Wheeling with a back-to-back on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.
All games begin at 7:15 p.m. with Sunday games starting at 5:15 p.m.
October
OPENING NIGHT: Saturday, October 24 | Indy Fuel
November
Friday, November 6 | Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, November 11 | Kalamazoo Wings
Saturday, November 14 | Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, November 20 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, November 21 | Wheeling Nailers
Friday, November 27 | Fort Wayne Komets
December
Wednesday, December 2 | Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, December 5 | Kansas City Mavericks
Sunday, December 6 | Kansas City Mavericks
Friday, December 11 | Wheeling Nailers
WINTERFEST: Saturday, December 26 | Kalamazoo Wings
WINTERFEST: Thursday, December 31 | Indy Fuel
January
Sunday, January 10 | Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, January 15 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, January 23 | Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, January 24 | Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, January 30 | Allen Americans
Sunday, January 31 | Allen Americans
February
Wednesday, February 3 | Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, February 6 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, February 12 | Wichita Thunder
Saturday, February 13 | Florida Everblades
Sunday, February 14 | Florida Everblades
Friday, February 19 | Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, February 20 | Indy Fuel
Sunday, February 21 | Indy Fuel
March
Friday, March 5 | Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, March 6 | Kalamazoo Wings
Sunday, March 7 | Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, March 12 | Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, March 13 | Indy Fuel
Friday, March 26 | Kalamazoo Wings
Sunday, March 28 | Indy Fuel
April
Saturday, April 10 | Wheeling Nailers
Sunday, April 11 | Wheeling Nailers
