Unfinished Business: Pete Incaviglia to Return to 'Cats in 2023

September 27, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Twenty-four years to the day of his final MLB appearance, the Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that Pete Incaviglia will be returning as the team's Manager in 2023. The team exercised their option on the fan-favorite's contract following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"We're excited to have Pete coming back as our Field Manager for the upcoming season," said Matt Callahan, Tri-City's Vice President and General Manager. "He's an important member of the ValleyCats organization and we've enjoyed having him in the Capital Region community over the past two years. The team enjoyed a solid run in 2022, but we're already working to bring home a Frontier League Championship in 2023."

Incaviglia, a native of Argyle, Texas returns to lead the ValleyCats for his third season. As the skipper of the 'Cats over the last two seasons, Incaviglia has amassed a 102-86 record in his time with the 'Cats. In a blowout win against the Empire State Greys on Friday, September 2nd, Incaviglia became the third manager in team history to eclipse the 100 win mark, joining Ed Romero and Gregg Langbehn. The infamous power hitter coached Tri-City hitters to a Frontier League-leading 162 home runs, and a .288 team batting average, the third best in the league in 2022.

Incaviglia played his college baseball at Oklahoma State and is the all-time home run leader for both a single season (48) and collegiate career (100) in NCAA Division I Baseball. In 1999, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy was named NCAA Player of the Century by Baseball America. He was drafted in the first round by the Montreal Expos in 1985 but following a trade, made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 1986. Incaviglia holds the distinction of being one of the few players in history to reach the major leagues without playing a single minor league game. He hit 30 home runs in his rookie year on his way to amassing 206 home runs during a career that included time with six different teams.

"It means a lot to return as Manager of the ValleyCats," said Pete Incaviglia when asked about his 2023 return. "I appreciate the organization having the faith and confidence in me that I am going to get it done."

Preparations for the 2023 season are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium as the ValleyCats embark on their twenty-first season in New York's Capital Region. 2023 Season Ticket Plans are on sale now! Lock in your ticket plan by the end of October, and you can save with 2022 pricing! Contact Jessica Guido (jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com) for more information, or to secure your seats today. For more information regarding the 2023 season, log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.