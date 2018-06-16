Unearned Runs Doom Ports in 5-2 Loss

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts took advantage of a Stockton Ports error and scored five unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal Saturday night's game at John Thurman Field. The Ports, who nursed a 2-0 lead from the first inning up until the five-run seventh, saw Modesto even the there-game series at a game apiece to set up a rubber game in the first half finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Ports came out of the gate swinging in the first inning with four straight hits to open the game. Kevin Merrell doubled to left and Brallan Perez singled to put runners at the corners. Dairon Blanco drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single to left and Jonah Heim followed with a single that loaded the bases. Nuts starter Colin Rodgers would strike out Will Toffey and get Luke Persico to foul out to first base to keep it a 1-0 game, but Luis Barrera added a second run with a two-out single on the infield to give the Ports a 2-0 advantage.

Rodgers would go on to work through the fifth inning and not allow any additional runs as he was given a no-decision, allowing seven hits while walking one and striking out five.

Stockton starter Evan Manarino spun a gem through six innings as he held Modesto scoreless in that span and only once in that span had two runners aboard simultaneously. Manarino would work into the seventh inning and give up back-to-back singles to open the frame, at which point he was lifted for Brendan Butler (2-2). Butler's first hitter, Kevin Santa, would drop a sacrifice bunt down in front of the mound. Butler fielded the ball and made an errant throw to first that allowed Anthony Jimenez to score, Manuel Pazos to get to third and Santa to get to second. The error would change the course of the game as Butler would induce a comebacker to the mound for the first out and then intentionally walk Luis Liberato to load the bases with one out. Evan White came up next and tied the game with a sac-fly to center, knotting the contest at 2-2. With two outs and with Kyle Lewis at the plate, Butler uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Santa to score and make it a 3-2 game. Lewis would then double to right to bring in a run and Nick Zammarelli followed with an RBI single that pushed the Modesto lead to 5-2.

Manarino would be charged with the first two runs of the inning and be rendered a no-decision after going six-plus innings and allowing six hits while walking two and striking out a season-high eight. Butler would be tagged with the loss as he allowed three runs on three hits in his two innings of relief. None of the five runs were earned.

After AJ Franks (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh innings, Wyatt Mills (SV, 6) retired six of the seven batters he faced starting in the eighth to notch his sixth save of the season. Franks would pick up the win for Modesto.

The Ports and Nuts play the rubber game and the final game of the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. Stockton's starter for the game is still to be determined. Modesto will throw right-hander Austin Hutchison (1-1, 5.95 ERA). First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. PDT.

