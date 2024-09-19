Une Entrevue En Français Avec Ballou Tabla
September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Une entrevue en français avec Ballou Tabla au sujet de son retour à la Premiere Ligue Canadienne et de la poursuite du championnat par l'Atlético Ottawa!
