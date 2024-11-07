Unconscious Reflexes: USL Super League Save of the Month, October Winner
November 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Spokane Zephyr FC Hunts for First Road Win in Rematch with Top Ranked Carolina Ascent FC - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Lexington SC Returns Home for Revenge Match with Dallas Trinity FC - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Returns Home for Revenge Match with Dallas Trinity FC
- Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Game Time Changed
- Lexington SC Continues Winning Ways in Revenge Match against Fort Lauderdale United
- Lexington SC Continues Road Trip at Fort Lauderdale United
- Lexington SC Kicks off Lengthy Road Trip at Spokane Zephyr FC