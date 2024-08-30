Unbreachable: USL League One Save of the Week, Week 18 Winner
August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from August 30, 2024
- Wild 3-3 Result vs. Madison Aids Both Teams' Cup Causes - Union Omaha
- Greenville Triumph SC Secures Forward Federico Stachuk on Loan - Greenville Triumph SC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Close Jägermeister Cup Play in Final Round against Lexington - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Kickers Net Late Game Winner to Beat Spokane Velocity - Richmond Kickers
- Forward Madison Advance to the Semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Hits the Road to Face CV Fuego FC in League Play
- Penalty Kick Excellence Keeps Lexington SC Alive in USL Jägermeister Cup with Victory over One Knoxville SC
- West Sixth Brewing + Lexington Sporting Club Unveil "Stadium Ale"
- LSC Men Draw Charlotte 3-3 on the Road in USL League One Action
- Lexington SC Scores Twice, Bests Richmond Kickers in USL League One Play