UMBC's Dolshun Signs with Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of catcher Hunter Dolshun for the 2019 season.

The New York native returns to professional baseball after being limited in 2018 due to injury. Dolshun is now fully healthy and is eyed to let his bat do the talking for him.

In his first year professionally Dolshun hit .292 and drove in 4 runs in 10 games played. He was signed by the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association after leading the UMBC Retrievers to a Conference Championship and an appearance in the College World Series Regionals.

During his time in the America East Conference he was selected First Team twice ('16 and '17). As a junior and a senior he led the team in HRs, hitting 13 and 9 respectively. For his career Dolshun posted a .319 average with 39 doubles and 132 RBI. Hunter will be joining his UMBC teammate RHP Michael Austin, who is signed for his second season in Washington.

"There is upside with Hunter that we wanted to explore firsthand. An injury derailed his 2018 season but that doesn't discourage us based on his resume." said Assistant GM Tony Buccilli. "He is an offensive-minded player who has position flexibility. We are going to utilize him in a multitude of roles and ultimately see how his bat translates. Hunter is aware of our expectations and naturally has the personality we look for", Buccilli stated.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

