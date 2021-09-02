Ulmer Comes Back to Michigan to Sign with Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the signing of Forward Dakota Ulmer.

Ulmer previously played at Bryn Athyn College, playing in over 50 career games and tallying 36 points throughout his career.

Head coach and GM Matt Graham said the following regarding Ulmer "Dakota is an NCAA guy who will be able to come into this league and make an immediate impact. He's going to camp with Vermillion County in the SPHL, so if we end up having him here, we will look for him to add to what is a solid roster we are assembling."

Ulmer is a Michigan native, and he played his high school and junior hockey career in the state of Michigan.

In his Junior career with West Michigan Wolves, he was a scoring machine tallying 161 points in his three years with the team.

See Ulmer and the Prowlers at our home-opening series against the River Dragons on Nov. 5th and 6th. Contact the box office for ticket information at (810) - 985 - 61666.

