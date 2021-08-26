Ukrainian Forward Fadyeyev Signs with Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announced a new player signing on Thursday morning.

The Marksmen and forward Eugene Fadyeyev (pr. FAH-dee-ev) have agreed to terms for the 2021-22 season.

"We're thrilled to get another NCAA D-I player," said head coach Cory Melkert, "those guys who play a lot of games at that level do well in this league."

Fadyeyev is from Kiev, Ukraine, but played a four-year collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten conference. Fadyeyev scored seven points in 75 career games with the Buckeyes.

In juniors, Fadyeyev skated with the Madison Capitals of the USHL. In 89 USHL games, he logged 39 career points, including a single-season high in points in 2016-17.

Fadyeyev received the honor of representing his home country in the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2015. He scored four points in eight games during tournament play.

With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights (U16) Fadyeyev won a youth national championship in 2012.

"He makes himself an asset on the ice," said Melkert, "we want hard-working guys who are leaders-by-example, and while he'll just be a first year pro, I want that attitude in our room."

