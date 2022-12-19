Ugly Christmas Sweater Night this Friday

December 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Get the family out of the house for our annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Night this Friday, December 23rd! Coming off a big win last Saturday in front of a sold out crowd, the Havoc take on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Roto-Rooter Ice inside Propst Arena at the VBC to kick off the holiday weekend!

Come in your best (or worst) Christmas sweater for a chance to win win prizes and Havoc swag! This game will also feature appearances from Santa and the Grinch!

Tickets are moving fast, so secure yours now by calling the Havoc Office between 9am-5pm at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online on Ticketmaster.

Upcoming Games:

December 23rd - Ugly Christmas Sweater Night:

Come dressed in your best Christmas Sweater for a chance to win prizes from the Havoc!

December 28th - Faith & Family Night presented by WayFM (SOLD OUT!):

Join us for a SOLD OUT night of Faith & Family featuring Exposure Youth Camp. Check back periodically for ticket availability.

December 30th - Small Dog Races presented by Clawington of Madison:

Dog races are back for another year in the Rocket City! Grab your Family 4 Pack (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas) HEREand watch Huntsville's fastest small dogs race across the ice at intermission.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2022

Ugly Christmas Sweater Night this Friday - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.