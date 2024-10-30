UFL X CBD Kratom Episode 2: Intra-Workout

October 30, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Performance goes beyond the workout. For Episode 2 of our mini-series with CBD Kratom, UFL players dive into the pain relief and recovery routines that keep them at their best - from balms to sodas to edibles and beyond, including an upcoming CBD patch, created in partnership with the UFL. See how they keep the edge, on and off the field.

