UFL Best Defensive Plays of Week 1: Protection Plays: United Football League

April 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Check out the top defensive plays from Week 1, brought to you by Progressive.

#UFLonFox #UFL #Panthers

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

UFL Best Defensive Plays of Week 1 | Protection Plays | United Football League https://youtu.be/4LApbB_z50Q

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.