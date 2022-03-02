UCSD & UCSB Baseball Comes to the Diamond

Baseball is coming back to The Diamond in 2022! The University of California San Diego Baseball team will be playing the University of California Santa Barbara Baseball team on March 11th and 12th right here in Lake Elsinore. These games will be open to the public with tickets costing just $6.50. Additionally, $5 of that cost will go to the Lake Elsinore Storm Non-Profit; Thunder Cares.

Thunder Cares is a 501c3 non-profit that was established through an ongoing partnership with the Inland Empire Community Foundation. Proceeds raised through Thunder Cares benefit local charities, youth sports, military, first responders, and other local groups in need.

Catch the very first baseball game at The Diamond Stadium in 2022 while helping those who most need it!

