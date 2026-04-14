WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

UCLA Dominates 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


All six UCLA seniors heard their name called last night, etching UCLA WBB into #WNBADraft history!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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