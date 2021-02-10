UAB Sports Medicine Partners with the Birmingham Bulls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - UAB Medicine is the medical partner for the Birmingham Bulls professional hockey team. Players for the Bulls are referred to UAB Sports Medicine and are able to take advantage of its state-of-the-art orthopedic and sports medicine programs.

"We are committed to providing advanced, comprehensive sports medicine services to professional and amateur athletes in central Alabama, as well as the weekend warrior," said Amit Momaya, M.D., assistant professor of orthopaedics at UAB and chief of the Sports Medicine Section. "We offer non-surgical evaluation of athletes and surgical management of complex injuries, and also provide concussion evaluation and treatment if needed. In a time when physical activity and team sports are important to growth and development, UAB Sports Medicine is proud to be there for its community partners."

The Bulls' UAB Medicine team consists of Momaya, Kenny McCollough Jr., M.D., Mike Johnson, M.D., Irfan Asif, M.D., and Ian McKeag, M.D., in the Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Family and Community Medicine. The UAB Schools of Dentistry and Optometry are also providing services through the collaboration.

"We are extremely excited to partner with UAB and their medical staff this season," said Joe Stroud, president of the Bulls. "UAB has a pristine reputation not only in the state of Alabama but in the medical community throughout the United States, and they have certainly lived up to their reputation while working with our organization."

The Birmingham Bulls are a professional ice hockey team in Pelham, Alabama, that began play in the 2017-18 season as a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The UAB Sports Medicine clinic is also the official provider of medical care for UAB Blazer Athletics and multiple local schools and organizations, including Legion FC, Birmingham's professional soccer team, and the Birmingham Vulcans rugby team. The clinic is composed of orthopaedic sports medicine surgeons and a primary care sports medicine physician.

The clinic provides a broad range of care, facilitated by in-house physical therapists, certified athletic trainers and a certified pedorthist, with the goal of allowing athletes to return safely and as soon as possible to activity. Further, in-clinic access to radiology and ultrasound broadens the capabilities for athlete care. With the backing of resources from both UAB and Children's of Alabama, the clinic provides state-of-the-art care, continually evolving through ongoing research.

"Our goal is to restore athletes to their prior level of play in not only a timely but also safe fashion," Momaya said. "Through a comprehensive, up-to-date approach, we strive to help athletes excel and enjoy a lifetime of healthy sporting activities."

Appointments with the UAB Sports Medicine Clinic can be made at 205-930-8339.

