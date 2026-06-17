Tyson Philpot's MONSTER GAME in Week 2!

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Montreal Alouettes receiver torched the Toronto Argonauts secondary with 9 receptions, 193 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. From highlight-reel catches to explosive touchdown plays, Philpot was unstoppable all night long.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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