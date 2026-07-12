Tyson Philpot Strikes First off Trick Play!!

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Montreal Alouettes Receiver Tyson Philpot scores Touchdown off trick play in battle against his brother Jalen Philpot and the Calgary Stampeders







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