CFL Montreal Alouettes

Tyson Philpot Strikes First off Trick Play!!

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Montreal Alouettes Receiver Tyson Philpot scores Touchdown off trick play in battle against his brother Jalen Philpot and the Calgary Stampeders

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2026


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