Tyson Philpot Says Goodnight with CLUTCH TD

Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Tyson Philpot puts the nail in the coffin with a statement touchdown!!!







Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2026

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