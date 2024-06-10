Tyson Philpot Goes off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers: CFL
June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Tyson Philpot goes off for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 catches as the defending Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes open the 2024 CFL season with a road win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
