Tyson Philpot Goes off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers: CFL

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Tyson Philpot goes off for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 catches as the defending Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes open the 2024 CFL season with a road win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.