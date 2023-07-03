Tyson Kirkby Set for 3rd Season in Binghamton

July 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce that Tyson Kirkby will be returning to Binghamton for his third season. Kirkby finished tied for first with four goals among the Black Bears during the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Last season, Kirkby played in 50 of the 56 regular season games that saw the Black Bears finish in second-place in the the Empire Division. Over the course of the season, Tyson was one of three 30-goal scorers, and finished tied for second on the team in total points. Kirkby was named assistant captain along with three others at the end of October.

In November, Kirkby scored two hat tricks, the first against the Elmira Mammoth on the road on November 4th and the second against the Motor City Rockers on November 11th. Both games resulted in Black Bear victories.

The Prescott, Ontario native attended Oswego State University, where he played hockey in the SUNYAC for all four years before turning professional. Tyson also played a big factor in persuading former Laker, Mac Lewis, in joining the Black Bears as well.

2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2023

Tyson Kirkby Set for 3rd Season in Binghamton - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.