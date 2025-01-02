Tyrice Beverette 2024 CFL Highlights
January 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Watch the best plays and standout moments from Tyrice Beverette during the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
