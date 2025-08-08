Tyrell Ford's 87-Yard Pick Six Sparks a MASSIVE Momentum Shift!: CFL

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Tyrell Ford reads the play perfectly, intercepts the pass at the Edmonton 23, and sprints 87 yards untouched to the end zone, flipping the momentum for the Elks just before the half.







