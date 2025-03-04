Tyrell Ford: Not a Fan of Geese Or Ketchup Chips! #cfl
March 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from March 4, 2025
- Riders Sign Arkansas State DB Leon Jones - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Boatmen Ink American OL Ryan Coll - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.