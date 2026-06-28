CFL Calgary Stampeders

Tyreik McAllister Gets His SECOND Return Touchdown in Back-To-Back Games!

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Tyreik McAllister adds another to his tally with a 90-yard punt return touchdown!

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2026


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