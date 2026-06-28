Tyreik McAllister Gets His SECOND Return Touchdown in Back-To-Back Games!

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Tyreik McAllister adds another to his tally with a 90-yard punt return touchdown!







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