CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Tyreik McAllister Does It All in Three-TD Masterclass!

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Tyreik McAllister puts on a show against Winnipeg, finding the end zone three different ways with a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a missed field goal return touchdown.

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central