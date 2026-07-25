Tyreik McAllister Does It All in Three-TD Masterclass!
Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Tyreik McAllister puts on a show against Winnipeg, finding the end zone three different ways with a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a missed field goal return touchdown.
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