"TYREEK MAGEE STEALING a POINT FOR THE SWITCHBACKS!!!!!"
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Tyreek Magee delivered a long-range strike in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC on Friday night at Weidner Field as the hosts rallied twice to earn a point and maintain their undefeated home record.
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