Tyler Terrorizes Cards in Travs' Shutout

July 22, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Kyle Tyler dealt a stellar seven shutout innings leading the Arkansas Travelers to a second consecutive shutout win over the Springfield Cardinals. The 3-0 final score was created by three Travelers home runs with Jake Anchia, Connor Hoover and Spencer Packard all going deep. The Cardinals were limited to two hits for the second night in a row. After Tyler cruised through seven, A.J. Puckett pitched the eighth and then Jorge Benitez worked a perfect ninth to secure his first save of the year.

Moments That Mattered

* Tyler retired the final 10 hitters he faced, not allowing a Cardinal aboard after a fourth inning walk.

* Anchia's homer leading off the fifth inning was the only run until the ninth.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Spencer Packard: 3-5, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Kyle Tyler: Win, 7 IP, 2 H, BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas pitching is currently on a 19 inning scoreless streak.

* The Travs notched 10 hits on the night but stranded nine runners on base.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with Shawn Semple (2-3, 5.85) starting for Arkansas against Alex Cornwell (0-0, 5.79) for Springfield. First pitch set for 6:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

