Tyler Smith Is DANGEROUS on the Pick & Pop

June 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video







2024 NBA Draft prospect Tyler Smith showed off his clean lefty jumper throughout the season for G League Ignite, but the mobile forward was especially dangerous from 3-point range on the pick & pop. #TylerSmithWeek

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based in Henderson, Nevada, the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team's young talent. The program focuses on high-level competition and accelerated on-court development for players who are beginning their professional careers. Additionally, the team provides life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities. While Ignite is not a traditional NBA G League team, the competition includes games against NBA G League opponents and exhibitions against international teams.

