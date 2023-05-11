Tyler Sets Tone and Travs Take Down Naturals

May 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Kyle Tyler threw five innings allowing just a run on two hits leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-3 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night. Isiah Gilliam had three hits while Jonatan Clase, Spencer Packard and Leo Rivas each had two hits to pace the offense. Tyler picked up his first win of the season and then a parade of relievers each worked an inning to close out the game with Ty Adcock earning his first Double-A save.

Moments That Mattered

* Down early by a run, the Travs responded with a run in the bottom of the first to tie on an infield single by Robert Perez, Jr.

* Clase hit an RBI hustle double to put the Travs on top in the second and they would add two more runs and lead throughout the night.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, 2 RBI

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-2, 2 BB, 2 runs, 3 SB

* RHP Kyle Tyler: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 4 BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Rivas' three steals are a Travs single game season high.

* Isiah Gilliam extended his hitting streak to seven.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Bryan Woo (0-1, 2.57) starting for Arkansas. It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 11, 2023

Tyler Sets Tone and Travs Take Down Naturals - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.