Tyler Petersen Named New Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations.

March 3, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - Today the Idaho Falls Chukars, the Pioneer League affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, named Tyler Petersen as their new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. Petersen will work alongside John Balginy for all Chukars home games and will be solo for all Chukars road games.

"I am tremendously excited to join the Chukars for the 2020 season and can't wait to become a member of the Idaho Falls community," Petersen said. "I am looking forward to the start of the season and defending our Pioneer League Championship."

A San Francisco Bay Area native, Petersen graduated from Arizona State University in 2017, where he worked for the student radio station broadcasting ASU athletics. Petersen has spent the past three years working in sports television production with NBC Sports Bay Area, covering the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, and the

Pac-12 Networks, covering college sports. This will be his inaugural season as a Minor League Baseball broadcaster.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to begin my professional broadcasting career in Idaho Falls. I hope to bring fun and engaging broadcasts of Chukars baseball in the upcoming season and am excited to meet the fans of this great baseball family."

