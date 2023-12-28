Tyler Kobryn Activated from IR

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, activated Alternate Captain Tyler Kobryn from the IR Thursday.

Kobryn, 26, last played November 25 in Roanoke against the Rail Yard Dawgs before being placed on IR.

"It's great to have Tyler back with the team," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He was our leading scorer at the time of his injury, and a big piece of our leadership. His daily commitment to excellence is contagious in our room."

Kobryn led the team with 14 (8G+6A) in 14 games at the time of his injury and was third in player points for the entire league.

Kobryn is expected to be in the lineup when the Marksmen take the ice Saturday, December 30 at 6PM for Wizardry Night!

