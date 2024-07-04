Tyler Hylland Stays with the Lions

Trois-Rivieres Lions

Tyler Hylland Stays with the Lions

July 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with forward Tyler Hylland.

Hylland joined the Lions near the end of the 2023-24 season, playing 11 games for Trois-Rivières. He recorded 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points.

Before signing with the Lions, he played four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers and five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), including two full seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

