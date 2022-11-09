Tyler Hardman Selected as a South Atlantic League All-Star
November 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League BaseballTM (MiLBTM) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. Hudson Valley Renegades third baseman was named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team.
Hardman had a prolific season at the plate for the Renegades, setting multiple club records throughout the 2022 season. In 107 games played, he hit .262/.329/.479 with 22 home runs, and 79 RBIs. He set or tied Renegades single-season marks for games, at-bats (397), hits (104), home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits (40), and total bases (190).
In addition to his offensive prowess, Hardman was tabbed by Baseball America as the Best Defensive Third Baseman in the South Atlantic League in its annual "Best Tools" survey.
Drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft by the Yankees out of the University of Oklahoma, Hardman spent the entire SAL season with the Renegades before a promotion to Double-A Somerset to end the year, where he helped the Patriots capture their first Eastern League Championship.
Since the end of the season, Hardman has continued playing in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, where he hit .333/.377/.653 with five home runs in 18 games with the Mesa Solar Sox, and was named to the AFL All-Star Game.
Votes were cast by league managers. The full South Atlantic League All-Star team is as follows:
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A+ Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Kyle Manzardo Bowling Green Tampa Bay .329/.436/.636, 1.072, 17 HR, 55 RBI
Second Base Thomas Saggese Hickory Texas .308/.359/.487, .864, 14 HR, 61 RBI
Shortstop Vaughn Grissom Rome Atlanta .312/.404/.487, .891, 11 HR, 55 RBI
Third Base Tyler Hardman Hudson Valley New York (AL) .262/.329/.479, .808, 22 HR, 79 RBI
Catcher Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI
Outfield Heriberto Hernandez Bowling Green Tampa Bay .255/.368/.499, .867, 24 HR, 89 RBI
Outfield Cody Milligan Rome Atlanta .329/.458/.452, .910, 1 HR, 15 RBI
Outfield Zach Daniels Asheville Houston .282/.371/.522, .893, 23 HR, 64 RBI
Designated Hitter Evan Carter Hickory Texas .287/.388/.476, .864, 11 HR, 66 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Ben Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 16 G, 3-5, 3.08 ERA, 105 SO
Left-Handed Starter Nick Zwack Brooklyn New York (NL) 20 G, 6-2, 2.52 ERA, 108 SO
Reliever Xavier Moore Aberdeen Baltimore 30 G, 2-4, 1.36 ERA, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Jeff Smith Bowling Green Tampa Bay 78-52, League champions
Most Valuable Player Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Ben Brown Jersey Shore Philadelphia 16 G, 3-5, 3.08 ERA, 105 SO
Top MLB Prospect Endy Rodriguez Greensboro Pittsburgh .302/.392/.544, .936, 16 HR, 55 RBI
