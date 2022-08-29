Tyler Grauer Named American Association Pitcher of the Week

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHawks' pitcher Tyler Grauer as the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 22-28. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Grauer started for the RedHawks in a game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on August 24 and pitched eight scoreless innings, leading Fargo-Moorhead to a 5-0 win. Grauer allowed six hits and a walk but struck out eight batters in his tenth win of the season.

Grauer is currently tied with Luis Ramirez (WPG) and Kevin McCanna (SC) for the most wins in the American Association. His 3.04 ERA ranks fourth-lowest among qualified starters in the league. Grauer is the fifth Fargo-Moorhead player to earn an AAPB Player of the Week Award in the 2022 season.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (62-31) will finish the regular season with a seven-game road trip beginning on Tuesday night against the Sioux City Explorers (46-47) The RedHawks currently lead the Kansas City Monarchs (59-34) for the West Division title by three games. The RedHawks and Monarchs play a four-game series beginning on Friday night.

