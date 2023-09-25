Tyler Black, Jackson Chourio, Carlos Rodriguez Selected for 2023 Robin Yount Performance Awards

BILOXI, MS - On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that 2023 Shuckers' outfielder Jackson Chourio and third-baseman Tyler Black were named the organization's Co-Minor League Players of the Year. Right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodriguez was also named the organization's Co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year alongside 2022 Shucker Robert Gasser. Chourio is the first player in Brewers' history to earn Minor League Player of the Year twice and Rodriguez is one of two pitchers to earn Pitcher of the Year twice.

With the Shuckers, Black put on a base-stealing clinic, tallying 47 in just 84 games, the second-most by a player in franchise history. Black also set the franchise record with a 35-game on-base streak between April 29 and June 16, the second-longest by any Southern League player in 2023. Black was one of five qualified players in Double-A since 2006, and the first since Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman in 2021, to finish a season with an isolated power of at least .230, a walk rate of at least 15% and a strikeout rate of 20% or less. Black ended the season among the league's best in on-base percentage (2nd, .411), OPS (2nd, .924), slugging (4th, .513), triples (2nd, 8), stolen bases (T-2nd, 47) and average (10th, .273). His eight triples set the Shuckers'' single-season franchise record. Black was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on August 6.

Chourio became the first player in Double-A since at least 2005 to record at least 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, tallying 22 homers and 43 stolen bases with the Shuckers in 2023. His 22 home runs were the most by a teenager in Double-A since at least 2005. Chourio was also among the Southern League leaders in hits (1st, 143), RBI (2nd, 89), home runs (T-4th, 22), stolen bases (5th, 43), extra-base hits (6th, 48), average (6th, .280) and slugging percentage (7th, .467). He also set the new Shuckers' single-season record with 89 RBI.

The Double-A leader in ERA and opponent's average, Carlos Rodriguez, dominated on his way to his second straight Brewers' Minor League Pitcher of the Year honor. Rodriguez led all qualified Double-A pitchers with a 2.77 ERA, 41 points better than any other pitcher. He also limited opponents to a .183 average, 45 points better than all other qualifiers in Double-A. With Biloxi, Rodriguez limited opponents to two runs or less in 18 of his career-best 25 starts. Rodriguez, along with Chourio, was promoted to Triple-A Nashville following the conclusion of the Shuckers season.

This marks the 10th, 11th and 12th times a Shuckers player has been honored by the Brewers as a Minor League Player of the Year. Previous Shuckers to win the award include; Ethan Small (2021), Trent Grisham (2019), Zack Brown (2018), Corey Ray (2018), Corbin Burnes (2017), Brandon Woodruff (2016), Jorge Lopez (2015) and Orlando Arcia (2015).

