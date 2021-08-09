Tyler Beck, Erik Manoah Jr. Promoted to Wichita

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that pitchers Tyler Beck and Erik Manoah Jr. have been promoted to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. Also, pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long joins the Kernels from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations disseminated these roster moves.

Beck posted a 2-2 record along with a 2.47 earned run average across 14 Kernels appearances including the first 11 starts of his professional career. He earned victories May 7 against the Peoria Chiefs and August 1 at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The South Bend, Indiana native was drafted by Minnesota in the 30th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Tampa.

Manoah went 1-2 with one save and three holds over 12 relief outings with Cedar Rapids. He recorded 27 strikeouts compared to four walks and allowed just four earned runs in 19.1 innings pitched against High-A Central competition. Manoah, who is from Miami, Florida, was signed by the Twins in June after a stint with the West Virginia Power of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Gipson-Long was 5-5 for the Mighty Mussels and tallied 95 strikeouts in 67.1 innings. The Woodstock, Georgia native earned Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week recognition August 2 and was tabbed by Baseball America as the 2019 Twins draftee with the most interesting background. Gipson-Long was taken in the sixth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Mercer University.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster now includes 27 active players along with seven individuals on the injured list and one man on the restricted list.

High-A Central teams are idle Monday before returning to play Tuesday, and the Kernels will be back in action with a six-game road series at the Peoria Chiefs. Tuesday's series opener at Dozer Park will start at 6:35 p.m. with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz covering the road trip on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next six-game homestand from Tuesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 22. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

