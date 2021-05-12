Tying Run Stranded on Third in the 10th as C's Fall 4-3 to Spokane

May 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Spokane Indians (Rockies) spoiled the Vancouver Canadians' home-away-from-home opener Tuesday night, as the C's were thwarted 4-3 in ten innings at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tied 3-3 after nine, Spokane used a pair of sacrifices - first a bunt, then a fly ball out - to score the placed runner in the tenth and take a 4-3 lead. Vancouver managed to move the tying run to third and put the winning run on base in the home half of the inning but failed to score, handing them their fourth loss on the young season.

The Indians started the scoring with single runs in the first and second. A pair of infield singles and a sacrifice fly plated a run in the opening stanza while a two-out single was followed by an RBI double to make it 2-0 Spokane.

Tanner Kirwer continued to swing a hot bat for the Canadians. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native hit a solo home run to lead off the third - his second of the season and one of his three hits on the night - to cut the Indians lead to one.

Vancouver scored two in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Spencer Horwitz and Phil Clarke worked consecutive one out walks before Luis De Los Santos singled home the tying run. LJ Talley followed with a run-scoring groundout to give the C's the lead.

Marcus Reyes, Parker Caracci and Sam Ryan all turned in scoreless relief outings after starter Sean Wymer worked a season-high four innings.

The series continues tomorrow night. Right-hander Troy Miller will go for Vancouver while David Hill gets the nod for Spokane. First pitch at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro is slated for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.