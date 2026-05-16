UFL DC Defenders

Ty Scott Is Spiderman!

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


It only took DC one play to find the endzone, and now we know why

#ufl #highlight #football #spiderman

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United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026


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