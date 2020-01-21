Ty Lewis Named ECHL Player of the Week

January 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Ty Lewis has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for January 13-19.

The highlight of the week was a hat trick on January 13th at Allen, a night where he had a 5 point effort with 3 goals and 2 assists. It was his 9th multi point game of the season. Lewis was also a plus-5 on the night.

Lewis also had an assist in Utah's 6-5 OT loss at Allen on January 14th and had an assist in Utah's 4-1 victory over Wichita on Jan. 17.

Ty leads the club with 18 goals on the season. He has 34 points for the Grizzlies, who have standings points in 23 of their last 27 games. Utah has the second best winning percentage in the Western Conference at .646. Lewis has been a consistent scorer in 32 games over the past 2 seasons with the Grizzlies with 47 points (23 goals-24 assists).

On behalf of Ty Lewis, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Grizzlies homestand at Maverik Center continues on January 24th and 25th against the Allen Americans. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.