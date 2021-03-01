Two-Way Player Clint Freeman Rejoins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of first baseman, outfielder and left-handed pitcher Clint Freeman. He returns for a second season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"We are happy to have Clint back with us this season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He was willing and eager to fill whatever role we needed in 2019, and that versatility was a contributing factor to our success."

Freeman first signed with the Ducks in June of 2019. He appeared in 28 games as a position player, compiling a .270 batting average with two home runs, 14 RBIs, 12 runs, three doubles and a .340 on-base percentage. The Tennessee native also made 15 appearances out of the bullpen, recording one hold and striking out 13 batters over 17 innings of work. Defensively, he posted a .994 fielding percentage, committing just one error.

"I am very excited about coming back to play for Long Island and defend our 2019 championship," said Freeman. "18 months without baseball will make this season special. You don't realize how much you love it until it's gone."

The 29-year-old spent three seasons (2016-18) in the Frontier League with the River City Rascals. During that time, he combined to hit .264 with 33 homers, 138 RBIs, 137 runs and 66 doubles in 266 games. On the mound, the southpaw pitched in 12 games, accruing a 2.79 ERA and striking out 10 batters while walking just one. He began his career in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, hitting .305 with two homers, 20 RBIs and a .346 on-base percentage in 2014 with their rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. In 2015, the East Tennessee State University alum made 24 appearances with rookie-level Ogden, recording two saves and striking out 29 batters over 26.2 innings. Freeman was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 18th round of the 2014 amateur draft.

