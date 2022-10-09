Two-Way Center Peavey Returns for 2022-2023

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have signed forward Blake Peavey for the 2022-2023 season. The St. Petersburg, Florida native was an extremely reliable center during his first season in Carolina, scoring a career-high 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points over 56 games.

"As a coach, Peavey is always a number on the bench I can use in any situation," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He plays big minutes for us and is always in the trenches to help us win."

Peavey was claimed by the Thunderbirds via the Elmira Enforcers dispersal draft in the summer of 2021. He began his Carolina career with four points in his first four games and proved to be one of the Thunderbirds' most consistent forwards. By the end of the regular season, Peavey's 56 games played were the second most of any Thunderbird.

"I'm absolutely stoked to be back in Carolina. We have the best and most passionate fans I've ever seen here in Winston-Salem and it's just so good to be back," said Peavey.

Peavey's FPHL career began during the shortened Spring 2021 season, culminating in an Ignite Cup Finals appearance with the Enforcers. His nine points in 22 games showed promise of his abilities as an all-situations center, something he would confirm in Carolina the following year.

"Having a veteran that has been to the finals and the fire to win is going to beneficial for our team," continued Rutledge. "I am expecting big things from him this season, both in the face-off dot and offensively."

Before turning pro, Peavey wore an 'A' at Finlandia University. Preceded by a brief stint at Bethel, he finished his college career with 98 games at the NCAA D3 level.

Peavey and the Thunderbirds venture up to Port Huron to open the season on October 21st. Single game tickets to Carolina's home opener on October 29th are currently on sale now. Go to carolinathunderbirds.com for more information.

