Two-Time World Series Champion Mike Mordecai Named Fisher Cats Manager

Manchester, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the 2019 coaching staff for their Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, and two-time World Series Champion Mike Mordecai has been named the team's new manager.

The 12-year major league infielder played for the Braves (1994-1997), Expos (1998-2002) and Marlins (2002-2005), winning the World Series with Atlanta in 1995 and Florida in 2003.

Mordecai produced one of the biggest hits of the Marlins championship run, a three-run double to break open Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series against the Cubs.

Mordecai has worked in the Blue Jays organization for nine seasons in several different roles. After signing on as minor league infield coordinator in 2010, he was promoted to coordinator of instruction in 2015 and assistant field coordinator in 2017. Last season, he joined the major league ranks as Toronto's quality control coach under manager John Gibbons.

The 51-year-old will become the 10th manager in Fisher Cats history, replacing 2018 skipper John Schneider. After leading New Hampshire to its third Eastern League Championship, Schneider was called up to the big leagues as a major league coach for the Blue Jays, joining the staff of new manager Charlie Montoyo.

The 2019 season will be Mordecai's second as a manager in Minor League Baseball; he led the New York Penn League's Jamestown Jammers (Marlins Short Season-A affiliate) in 2005.

Born in Birmingham Alabama, Mordecai was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 6th round of the 1989 Draft out of the University of South Alabama.

Another former major league infielder, Donnie Murphy, will join the Fisher Cats as hitting coach. The 35-year-old served as the Class-A Lansing Lugnuts hitting coach from 2016-2017, and moved up to Advanced-A Dunedin in the same role last year.

A fifth-round draft pick from Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif., Murphy spent parts of nine seasons in MLB. He suited up for the Royals (2004-2005), A's (2007-2008), Marlins (2010-2012), Cubs (2013) and Rangers (2014).

Pitching Coach Vince Horsman will return for his fourth year in New Hampshire, after guiding Fisher Cats pitchers Sean Reid-Foley, Justin Shafer, Thomas Pannone and Jose Fernandez to their major league debuts last season.

Andy Fermin will return to the Fisher Cats for his third season as position player coach. The 28-year-old appeared in a total of 55 games for New Hampshire in 2014 and 2015.

Strength and conditioning coach Ryan Maedel and dietitian Lauren Poole are back for a second year in New Hampshire, while trainer Caleb Daniel moves up to Double-A for the first time, following a season in Lansing.

The Fisher Cats will open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets).

