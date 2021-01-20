Two Tigers Join the Rafters 2021 Roster

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapid Rafters welcome two Louisiana State University Tigers, Jordan Thompson and Brody Drost, to the 2021 roster.

Originally from Chula Vista, California, Thompson is currently a freshman infielder at LSU. Nationally he was ranked the 53rd player overall by Perfect Game for the class of 2020. The righty was also ranked 3rd amongst shortstops in the state of California.

"I'm super excited to play for the Rafters this summer." Thompson said, "I can't wait to have a great time playing ball and hopefully come home with a championship."

Drost, also in his first year at LSU, was the 2020 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. The Sulphur, LA native was also ranked highly by Perfect Game. He was selected as the number one overall player in Louisiana and 20th overall outfielder nationally.

"Summer baseball has always been a big part of my life and I am excited to continue that with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters," said Drost. "As long as Wisconsin has gumbo and crawfish, I'll be great."

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

