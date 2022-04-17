Two-Point Games from McLaughlin, Slavin and Teply See IceHogs Shrink Magic Number with 5-1 Victory over Moose

WINNIPEG, MB - Forwards Dylan McLaughlin, Josiah Slavin and Michal Teply each recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Rockford IceHogs (34-26-4-1) over the Manitoba Moose (38-22-5-2) 5-1 at Canada Life Centre Sunday afternoon for their first win in Winnipeg since February of 2020.

With the victory, the IceHogs' magic number to clinch a 2022 Calder Cup Playoff berth shrinks down to five points.

The IceHogs fired away in the opening period, rifling 13 shots on Moose goaltender Evan Cormier (L, 20 saves on 23 shots). McLaughlin kicked off the game scoring 9:19 into the contest, slipping in his 12th goal off the season past the blocker of Cormier from the right-wing faceoff circle. Forward Michal Teply added to the IceHogs lead moments later with his 11th tally of the season at 14:41, ringing the crossbar and back of the net with a dazzling shot from the left faceoff dot.

The Moose pushed back in a physical second period, testing IceHogs gatekeeper Arvid Soderblom (W, 26 saves on 28 shots) with seven shots, but the Hogs maintained their 2-0 lead through 40 minutes of play.

Moose forward Cole Maier caught a break for the home club and began the comeback push midway through the final period, banking a shot off the back of Soderblom at 8:28 to make it a one-score contest. The IceHogs quickly thwarted the pushback less than three minutes later as McLaughlin found a wide-open Jakub Pour on top of the crease at 11:08 for his sixth goal of the season and second of the weekend to reclaim a two-goal lead.

Slavin (16:54) and Andrei Altybarmakian (18:09) potted empty-net markers late to seal the victory for the IceHogs and guarantee the Easter weekend split. Both clubs finished the contest 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up a three-game road trip and continue their four-game in five-day run on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

